Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.99. 1,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

About Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.