Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $19.20

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $20.19. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSHA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.31.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $704.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 705,526 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 196,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.