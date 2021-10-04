TCV Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 11th (NASDAQ:TCVA)

TCV Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TCVA) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 11th. TCV Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. TCV Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCVA. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

