Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Up 55.7% in September

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of TSVNF opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSVNF shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.90 target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

