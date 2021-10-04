TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Up 5%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 55,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,026,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 975,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.