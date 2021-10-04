Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Cut to Hold at Jonestrading

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by research analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGP. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Teekay LNG Partners stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 391,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,170. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 164,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

