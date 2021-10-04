Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded by B. Riley

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,170. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.