Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Update

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. Telenet Group has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

