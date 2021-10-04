Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Update

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. Telenet Group has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.