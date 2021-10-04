Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,946. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

