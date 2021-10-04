Telos (TLOS) Reaches Market Cap of $237.96 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $237.96 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Telos has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

