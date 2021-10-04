Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58,245 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,555 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,319,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMF opened at $17.01 on Monday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

