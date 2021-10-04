Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 9,545 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 90,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,601,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

