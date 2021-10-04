Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.04 on Monday, reaching $221.08. 120,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,891. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $234.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.