Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $7.04 on Monday, reaching $428.91. The stock had a trading volume of 676,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.66 and a 200 day moving average of $428.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

