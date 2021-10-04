Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.52% of Tenneco worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tenneco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tenneco by 99.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 379,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.
In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
About Tenneco
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
