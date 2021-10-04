Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.52% of Tenneco worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tenneco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tenneco by 99.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 379,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

