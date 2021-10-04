TENT Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. TENT has a market cap of $1.01 million and $124,281.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENT has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00236312 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000832 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002821 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.