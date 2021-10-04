TenUp Tops One Day Trading Volume of $586,080.00 (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. TenUp has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $586,080.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenUp has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001484 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 73.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000517 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 235,402,091 coins and its circulating supply is 28,477,485 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

