TenX Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. TenX has a total market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $197,042.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.09 or 0.08760090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00283693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

