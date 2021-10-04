Terracoin Price Down 12.2% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $315,178.70 and approximately $126.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,695.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $548.63 or 0.01150272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.05 or 0.00457171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00297197 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00048920 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003436 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.