Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,354 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $51,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $14.30 on Monday, hitting $789.52. The company had a trading volume of 688,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,688,006. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $723.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.03. The stock has a market cap of $781.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

