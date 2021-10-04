Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 188,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.49% of Texas Roadhouse worth $166,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $95.18 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

