Tharisa (LON:THS) Trading Down 0.5%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.30). Approximately 189,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 515,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.93 million and a PE ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.81.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

