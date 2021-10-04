The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,598 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $127.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

