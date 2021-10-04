The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Down 28.4% in September

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. dropped their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $127.72 on Monday. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.51.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.