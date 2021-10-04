The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Buys 35,044 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, September 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 100 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.90 per share, with a total value of $4,090.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 113 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $4,520.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.95. 7,677,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,865. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

