The Boeing Company to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Boeing in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $226.00 on Monday. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.52 and a 200-day moving average of $233.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

