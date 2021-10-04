The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 28,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.23. 5,734,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

