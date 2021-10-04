The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of NYSE NAPA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 819,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

