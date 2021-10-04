The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,822 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.53% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $674,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.45.

NYSE GS traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $382.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,117. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

