The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,701 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of GT opened at $18.60 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

