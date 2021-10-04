The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 91,197 shares.The stock last traded at $22.74 and had previously closed at $23.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The India Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.