The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,932 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SAP were worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 11,172.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SAP by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $135.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $159.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

