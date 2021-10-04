The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 49,562 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.54% of Spectrum Brands worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $98.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

