The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 46,315 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.72% of Old National Bancorp worth $21,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONB stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

