The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 5,744 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.88% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $17,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.36.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

