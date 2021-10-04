The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,488 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE PAYC opened at $505.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $515.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 174.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.82.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.