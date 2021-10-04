The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,683 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $18,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $173.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.51.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. HSBC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

