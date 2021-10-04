The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Teleflex worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,064,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 599,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $240,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $383.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

