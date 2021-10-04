The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Dover worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dover by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,512,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average is $155.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

