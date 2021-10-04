The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,536 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Edison International worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $2,177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Edison International by 70.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Edison International by 23.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

NYSE EIX opened at $55.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. Edison International has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

