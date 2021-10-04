The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $20,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $168.94 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $194.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

