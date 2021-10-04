The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.74% of Gibraltar Industries worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $15,227,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $69.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.