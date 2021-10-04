The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,221 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.68% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $20,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,933 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 391,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,078 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,249,000.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.