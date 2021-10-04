The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.49 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $51.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

