The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.80 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Americold Realty Trust worth $17,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 97,269 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period.

COLD opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

