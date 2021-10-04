The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.02 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.35% of ChampionX worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 36.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 36.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 477,356 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

CHX stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

