The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.33 Million Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.07% of Great Western Bancorp worth $19,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

GWB opened at $33.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.