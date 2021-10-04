The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.93 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Albemarle worth $19,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 634,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after purchasing an additional 564,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $218.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.81.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

