The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 373.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,130 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.53% of Mercury Systems worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $84,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

