The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.45% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 329,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 502.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

MNA opened at $33.07 on Monday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.